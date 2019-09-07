SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.43.

TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.98. 396,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$29.19 and a 1-year high of C$35.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.19. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

