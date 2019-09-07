SmartMesh (SMT) One Day Volume Hits $44,662.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $44,662.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.16 or 0.04105968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.