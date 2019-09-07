SnowGem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $131,925.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $494,213.00 and $131,925.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,526.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.01700461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.80 or 0.02859398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00660404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00743678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00063529 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00445307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008792 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,736,880 coins and its circulating supply is 17,659,788 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.