Social Send Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $122,065.00 and $107.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021399 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003316 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003749 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

