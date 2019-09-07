SocialCoin (SOCC) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $3,317.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

