Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sogou in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sogou from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Sogou and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of SOGO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sogou by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

