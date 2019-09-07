SolGold’s (SOLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. SolGold has a 12-month low of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.05 ($0.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.40.

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 400,000 shares of SolGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,347.84).

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

