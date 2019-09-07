SONO (SONO) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, SONO has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $8,110.00 and $11.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00815643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00234376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003084 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.