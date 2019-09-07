Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Sells $12,064.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Samuel Schwartz sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $12,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,989.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

