Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sothebys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $150,956.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Weibling sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,223,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $2,403,346 over the last ninety days. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 34.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 339.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sothebys in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sothebys by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of BID stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 662,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.11). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $361.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

