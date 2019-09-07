Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $57.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. 2,687,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $60,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

