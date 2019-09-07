SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Robert G/ Brown Sells 52,100 Shares

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 52,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $62,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert G/ Brown sold 5,200 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $5,928.00.

SGRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 207,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SPAR Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

