SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $1.10. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 28,389 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 52,100 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $62,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,671 shares in the company, valued at $176,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock worth $97,698. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

