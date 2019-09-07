Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

