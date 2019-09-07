Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.18

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $2,326.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00018863 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.02134302 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000527 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.