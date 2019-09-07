Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 554,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 297,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215,045 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,086,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

