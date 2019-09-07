Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. 79,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Spok Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Spok by 552.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 898,304 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 70.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spok by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.