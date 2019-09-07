Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Down 5.3%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81, 1,711,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 572,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 263,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

