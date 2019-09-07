SRCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,842.00 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $153,842.00 and $28.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

