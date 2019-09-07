Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,242 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,242 ($16.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other SSE news, insider Martin Pibworth sold 10,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.58), for a total transaction of £122,157.36 ($159,620.23). Also, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, with a total value of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

SSE stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.03). 3,832,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,287 ($16.82). The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,136.26.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

