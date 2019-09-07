SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,501,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,140,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,092 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. 708,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,296. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

