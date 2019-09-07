STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

