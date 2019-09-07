Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.00).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Stagecoach Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

