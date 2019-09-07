Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as high as $11.13. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 26,011 shares.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1,084,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 108,475 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,531,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

