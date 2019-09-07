Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,742. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 195,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 178,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

