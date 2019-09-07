Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04.

MITO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337. The company has a market cap of $287.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.18% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

