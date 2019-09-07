Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCM. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $201,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

