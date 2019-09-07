Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $873,176.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $873,176.00 and $203.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00801340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00232355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010910 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,245,922 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

