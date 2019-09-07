StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

STNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of StoneCo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 101.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

