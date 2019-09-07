STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $1.94. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,053 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

