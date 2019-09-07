Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.63

Strategic Equity Capital PLC (LON:SEC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and traded as low as $212.00. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 36,290 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.06.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

