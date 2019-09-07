Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.69

Shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and traded as low as $9.33. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0612 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

