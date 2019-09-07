Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Stria Lithium Inc (CVE:SRA) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 29000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $859,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

Stria Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SRA)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that comprises 68 contiguous map-designated mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central James Bay territory, Northern Quebec.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.