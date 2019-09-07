Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,366,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 19.3% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $221.40. 672,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

