STV Group (LON:STVG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get STV Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $135.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 365.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.80. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.