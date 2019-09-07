Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, COSS and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $4,926.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, Radar Relay and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

