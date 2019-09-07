Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

SUI stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.59. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

