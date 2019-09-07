Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.40.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. Sun Communities has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $151.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $312.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,548,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,650,000 after purchasing an additional 317,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,981,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 131,382 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

