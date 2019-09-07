SunTrust Banks Increases Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $74.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 163.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 207.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

