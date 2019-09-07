SunTrust Banks Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Southern (NYSE:SO)

SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern (NYSE:SO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.30.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. 4,680,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,760,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 703,992 shares of company stock worth $38,945,972. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

