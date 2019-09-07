SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.33. 153,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $330.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.18.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

