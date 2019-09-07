Symons Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,025 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,014,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,353,000 after buying an additional 1,935,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,664,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,193,000 after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $198,554,000.

TLT stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

