Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 317,789 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,789 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,892,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,764,000 after acquiring an additional 572,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,126,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 723,539 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after buying an additional 3,688,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 58.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,121,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after buying an additional 1,154,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 354.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,335,652 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 262,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 297,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,480 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 4,756,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

