Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,382 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up 3.4% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,049,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,062,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after buying an additional 195,076 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 9.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,695,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after buying an additional 1,017,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,388,000 after buying an additional 660,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Newell Brands by 150.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,101,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after buying an additional 3,068,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 3,076,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,943,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

