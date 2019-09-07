Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,398 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Symons Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Viacom makes up approximately 2.5% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Viacom during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viacom by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 5,395,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,699. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

