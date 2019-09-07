Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 223,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,571,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $129.46.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.3492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.