Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CMO Mary P. Clark Sells 1,875 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CMO Mary P. Clark sold 1,875 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $15,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,156 shares in the company, valued at $561,546.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 2,898,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,981. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 622,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

