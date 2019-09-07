Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s previous close.

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a current ratio of 14.43. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Synlogic by 5,743.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.