Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. IVERIC bio comprises about 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $1,129,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 2,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,724. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.18. IVERIC bio Inc has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

