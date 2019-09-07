Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman Sells 65,598 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 65,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,574,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. 3,765,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,901. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

